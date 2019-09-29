Más País, partido formado por Íñigo Errejón, irrumpiría en el Congreso de los Diputados con 19 escaños y tendría la oportunidad de formar Gobierno junto a PSOE y Podemos, según un sondeo publicado en La Voz de Galicia.
PSOE y Podemos perderían escaños, pero de manera prácticamente irrelevante. Los de Pedro Sánchez se quedarían en 119 y los de Iglesias en 41, por lo que entre las tres formaciones se alcanzaría la mayoría absoluta sin la necesidad de los apoyos de ERC o PNV.
El bloque conservador sí sufría un colapso más palpable. Ciudadanos pasaría de 57 a 27 escaños y PP de 66 a 87. Vox, que ahora cuenta con 21 diputados, crecería hasta los 24. De ser datos que acaben cristalizándose, la pérdida de treinta escaños en la formación de Albert Rivera supondría un reparto entre Más País y PP.
La encuesta publicada en La Voz de Galicia fue realizada pocas horas después de formalizarse la candidatura de Íñigo Errejón. A pesar de que la mayor parte de sus apoyos proceden de antiguos votantes del PSOE y de Unidas Podemos, el partido de Pablo Iglesias logra minimizar el impacto de la aparición de Más País.
