Los resultados del 10N dejan sin escaño a buena parte del equipo de confianza de Albert Rivera en Ciudadanos, incluidos su secretario general, José Manuel Villegas; su secretario de Organización, Fran Hervías, y además de fichajes estrella como Edmundo Bal o históricos del partido como Juan Carlos Girauta.
Los nombres de candidatos de Ciudadanos copan la lista de aspirantes que se han quedado sin su escaño, aunque en ella figura también María del Mar Blanco, cabeza de lista del PP por Álava, que no ha logrado su objetivo, como en abril tampoco no lo consiguió Javier Maroto.
Se quedan también fuera del Congreso el secretario general del grupo de Ciudadanos en la pasada legislatura, Miguel Gutiérrez, y el número tres por Barcelona, José María Espejo-Saavedra.
Entre los nuevos parlamentarios aparecen Íñigo Errejón o Marta Higueras, candidatos de Más País, que han conseguido escaño por Madrid.
