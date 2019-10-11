El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha exigido al PSOE y al PP firmar "un compromiso por escrito" antes de las elecciones del 10 de noviembre para que "gane quien gane" en las elecciones "todos remen en la misma dirección y que la oposición cuente".
Un compromiso que ha puesto sobre la mesa en un desayuno informativo de Nueva Economía Fórum una semana después de anunciar que Ciudadanos levantaba el veto al PSOE, después de mantenerlo durante siete meses.
Según ha dicho, si gana las elecciones, llamará el 10-N por la noche a Pedro Sánchez y a Pablo Casado para pedirles el apoyo a la investidura "para que haya un gobierno en un mes y que la oposición también se involucre en la gobernabilidad del país, y si la victoria es de sus adversarios él también se ha comprometido a facilitar el desbloqueo.
"Un ejercicio de patriotismo es creer en los españoles y poner este país en marcha", ha subrayado Rivera, insistiendo en que no puede haber otro bloqueo institucional y por eso defenderá durante toda la campaña esta solución de Estado para evitar unas eventuales terceras elecciones.
