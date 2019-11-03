Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Elecciones 10-N "¿Cómo salimos de esta?": la pregunta inicial del debate a cinco de este lunes

Hay 300 trabajadores para la realización de este debate, en el que se emplearán 31 cámaras.

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 1
Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), Pablo Casado (PP), Albert Rivera (Cs), Pablo Iglesias (Unidas Podemos) y Santiago Abascal (Vox). / EUROPA PRESS

Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), Pablo Casado (PP), Albert Rivera (Cs), Pablo Iglesias (Unidas Podemos) y Santiago Abascal (Vox). / EUROPA PRESS

El único debate televisado entre los cinco principales candidatos a la presidencia del Gobierno comenzará con una pregunta a los líderes políticos: "Estamos ante una repetición electoral. ¿Cómo salimos de esta?".

Este domingo los equipos de campaña de PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos, Unidas Podemos y Vox han acudido a las instalaciones del Pabellón de Cristal de la Casa de Campo de Madrid para echar un vistazo a los últimos retoques y recorrer los diferentes espacios desde donde seguirán cada detalle de la disputa política, para la que se han acreditado más de 300 profesionales de 50 medios comunicación. Pero además han aprovechado para firmar un acuerdo por escrito con la Academia de Televisión que recoge todas las condiciones y regula el desarrollo del encuentro.

Hay 300 trabajadores para la realización de este debate, en el que se emplearán 31 cámaras. Habrá dos cámaras para seguir a cada candidato. Por otro lado, el debate será accesible para todos con audiodescripción, lenguaje de signos y subtítulos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad