El candidato del PSOE a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este viernes que el Gobierno estudiará si puede recurrir al Tribunal Constitucional el acuerdo alcanzado en la Asamblea de Madrid por Vox, Partido Popular y Ciudadanos que insta a la ilegalización de los partidos independentistas.
Sánchez, en sendas entrevistas en la Cadena Ser y en TVE, calificó de "muy preocupante" el acuerdo alcanzado en la Asamblea madrileña, tanto por su contenido como por el hecho de que PP y Ciudadanos se hayan dejado arrastrar por una iniciativa planteada por Vox.
El presidente en funciones indicó que su Gobierno está estudiando ya si hay motivos suficientes para recurrir esta resolución ante el Tribunal Constitucional, en la misma línea que han hecho en los últimos meses con otras resoluciones aprobadas por el Parlament de Catalunya.
Para Sánchez, la Asamblea de Madrid puede haberse excedido en sus competencias
Sánchez explicó que, al igual que han impugnado las resoluciones del Parlament porque, según dijo, "han excedido claramente sus competencias" advirtió de que será igual de contundente con otros acuerdos que puedan ir en la misma dirección, y apuntó directamente a la resolución de la Asamblea de Madrid. Para el líder socialista es más que posible que este acuerdo exceda las competencias que tiene el órgano autonómico.
El candidato socialista no dio por seguro que se presentará dicho recurso pero sí avanzó que "estamos viendo si hay base legal y, si la hay, no cabe duda de que lo vamos a impugnar", aseguró.
