Manuel Valls, concejal del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, ha asegurado en una entrevista en El Español que Ciudadanos tuvo en su mano pactos que podrían cambiar algo y no lo han hecho: "Ciudadanos tenía la oportunidad de cambiar las cosas en España, y no lo hizo. En Barcelona fue grave, pero mucho más en España. Lo digo con cariño. Hubo una ruptura conmigo, pero también con mucha gente, con intelectuales… Me duele", asegura el político.
Sin embargo, Valls no guarda rencor a la formación naranja: "Creo que los catalanes debemos agradecer a Cs lo que ha hecho desde 2005. Han sido útiles para Catalunya y el resto de España. Sus fundadores me apoyaron. Sus dirigentes, Rivera y Arrimadas, plantaron cara en momentos complicados, como en 2017, cuando había mucha ambigüedad", concluye sobre el tema.
Con las próximas elecciones generales a la vuelta de la esquina, un hipotético pacto entre PP y PSOE empieza a cobrar fuerza, aunque también produzca rechazo. Para Valls es un buen camino: "Después del fracaso de la investidura de este verano, yo creo que no hay otra solución que un gobierno de coalición entre los tres o dos de los grandes partidos constitucionalistas. Y para los retos de hoy de mañana, ante la situación económica global, las previsiones pesimistas, el paro, el brexit y la guerra comercial entre Estados Unidos y China, las reformas y el reto catalán…, creo que debe haber un pacto entre PSOE y PP, y... Cs", declara el ex primer ministro de Francia.
A la pregunta de a qué partido votará en los comicios del 10-N, Valls dice que a ninguno: "No votaré, y lo lamento, a Ciudadanos, porque han dejado perder una gran oportunidad. Lo que veo es que en los discursos más moderados de los grandes partidos constitucionalistas hay matices, pero no grandes diferencias. Y la discreción para llegar a acuerdos es importante. Piensen en la moción de censura en Catalunya que plantea Ciudadanos".
