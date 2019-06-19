El expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero ha asegurado este sábado que "a día de hoy no existen condiciones" para alcanzar la "gran coalición" que los expresidentes del Gobierno Felipe González y Mariano Rajoy mencionaron el pasado viernes en un encuentro, al considerar que "sin mayorías no es posible gobernar".
Así se ha pronunciado Zapatero en atención a medios al ser preguntado por esta posibilidad que barajaron los expresidentes este viernes en su debate en el 'Foro la Toja. Vínculo Atlántico', en A Toxa (Pontevedra), "en defensa de la necesidad de alcanzar grandes acuerdos para lograr un gobierno estable en España tras las próximas elecciones del 10 noviembre".
"Con algunas de las manifestaciones que estamos escuchando de algunos dirigentes del PP y de algunas presidentas de comunidad autónoma, a mí se me hace inviable. Me parece muy serio", ha aseverado el expresidente del Gobierno.
Zapatero ha señalado que "en esta repetición y precampaña electoral" se están "apreciando" cosas "tan preocupantes y tan graves" como las declaraciones de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, sobre la quema de iglesias del 36: "He oído a Ayuso invocar cosas tremendas y establecer un diálogo de confrontación simplemente por querer que se respete la memoria, la democracia y la historia", ha explicado.
"Esperar al resultado electoral" sobre la propuesta de Cs
Respecto a las últimas declaraciones del líder de Cs, Albert Rivera, que ha adelantado que "estaría dispuesto a pactar con el PSOE" si le retirase el veto, el expresidente del Gobierno ha manifestado que se debe "esperar al resultado electoral y a que cuanto antes pueda haber gobierno".
"Creo que eso es lo que desea la inmensa mayoría de los españoles y las fuerzas políticas, y a mí me gustaría que hubiera un gobierno progresista", ha concluido.
