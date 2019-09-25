Más de 481.000 personas se han dado de baja en el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), a fecha 23 de septiembre, para no recibir propaganda electoral, según fuentes del citado instituto.
El Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) había registrado hasta el 19 de septiembre 112.000 personas que no quieren recibir propaganda electoral.
La decisión de recibir o no propaganda electoral está cobrando importancia debido a que las elecciones que se celebren el 10 de noviembre serán las cuartas en cuatro años.
De hecho, ya han surgido campañas en las redes sociales en las que se pide que no se envíe propaganda electoral, ya que la convocatoria de unas nuevas elecciones cuesta unos 140 millones de euros.
