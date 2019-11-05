Público
Elecciones 10N DIRECTO | Los candidatos retoman la campaña electoral tras el debate

Sugue al minuto todas las novedades de la campaña electoral. 

Los cinco candidatos que participaron en el debate electoral. (JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO | EFE)

Al día siguiente del debate, la campaña electoral retoma su curso. Sólo quedan cinco días para las elecciones y los candidatos aprietan el acelerador. El presidente del Gobierno y líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, retomará el martes su agenda de campaña con visitas a Valladolid, Badajoz y Gijón. Pero la nota curiosa es que irrumpe en campaña Mariano Rajoy: el expresidente del Gobierno participará en la campaña estará en diferentes actos de los 'populares' en la provincia de Pontevedra. En concreto, visitará Pontevedra y Vigo.

Por otra parte, se ha hecho público el dato de audiencia del debate a cinco: fue seguido en 12 cadenas por 8,6 millones de espectadores con una cuota de pantalla del 52,7%, lo que supone una audiencia inferior a las que tuvieron los dos debates celebradas en las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.

Ahora y aquí, te contamos el minuto a minuto de la campaña electoral. 

El debate fue visto por 8,6 millones de espectadores

El debate a cinco organizado por la Academia de las Ciencias y las Artes de Televisión fue seguido en 12 cadenas por 8,6 millones de espectadores con una cuota de pantalla del 52,7 %, lo que supone una audiencia inferior a las que tuvieron los dos debates celebradas en las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.

Así, el debate a cuatro organizado por Antena 3 y La Sexta el pasado 23 de abril fue seguido por un total de 9.477.000 millones de espectadores con una cuota de pantalla del 48,7 %, y el celebrado por RTVE un día antes lo vieron 8,8 millones y tuvo un 43 % de "share".

