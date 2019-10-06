Público
Elecciones 10N Podemos e IU concurren juntos al 10N en Cantabria y acuerdan compartir escaño

El acuerdo contempla que Luis del Piñal (Podemos) sea el cabeza de la lista al Congreso y Leticia Martínez (IU) ocupe el segundo lugar. 

La secretaria general de Podemos Cantabria, Rosana Alonso

Podemos e IU concurrirán de forma conjunta en Cantabria a las próximas elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre, con el acuerdo de que si obtienen un escaño en el Congreso se lo repartirán “en plena igualdad”, la mitad de la legislatura para cada formación.

El acuerdo contempla que Luis del Piñal (Podemos) sea el cabeza de la lista al Congreso y Leticia Martínez (IU) ocupe el segundo lugar. En caso de obtener un escaño, Del Piñal lo ocupará la primera mitad de la legislatura y Leticia Martínez los otros dos años, según han explicado ambas formaciones en un comunicado.

Podemos e IU han destacado la experiencia de ambos tanto en el ámbito local, donde Luis del Piñal desempeña actualmente el cargo de concejal de Obras, Medio Ambiente, Desarrollo Local, Movilidad y Participación Ciudadana en Santa Cruz de Bezana, mientras que Leticia Martínez es edil en El Astillero, además, de coordinadora general de IU Cantabria.

También subrayan la "veteranía" de del Piñal “en gobiernos progresistas de coalición”, lo que a su entender “sería una ayuda para desatascar la situación de bloqueo actual generada por Pedro Sánchez”.

