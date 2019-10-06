Podemos e IU concurrirán de forma conjunta en Cantabria a las próximas elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre, con el acuerdo de que si obtienen un escaño en el Congreso se lo repartirán “en plena igualdad”, la mitad de la legislatura para cada formación.
El acuerdo contempla que Luis del Piñal (Podemos) sea el cabeza de la lista al Congreso y Leticia Martínez (IU) ocupe el segundo lugar. En caso de obtener un escaño, Del Piñal lo ocupará la primera mitad de la legislatura y Leticia Martínez los otros dos años, según han explicado ambas formaciones en un comunicado.
Podemos e IU han destacado la experiencia de ambos tanto en el ámbito local, donde Luis del Piñal desempeña actualmente el cargo de concejal de Obras, Medio Ambiente, Desarrollo Local, Movilidad y Participación Ciudadana en Santa Cruz de Bezana, mientras que Leticia Martínez es edil en El Astillero, además, de coordinadora general de IU Cantabria.
También subrayan la "veteranía" de del Piñal “en gobiernos progresistas de coalición”, lo que a su entender “sería una ayuda para desatascar la situación de bloqueo actual generada por Pedro Sánchez”.
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>