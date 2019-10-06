Más País, partido de Íñigo Errejón, alcanza el 4,6% en intención de voto según el barómetro de La Sexta. Quedaría muy lejos de Podemos y Ciudadanos y a 3 puntos de Vox, colocado en quinta posición con un 7,7%.
El partido de Albert Rivera, pese a perder votos en favor del PP, no perdería la posición del tercer partido más votado. Este dato, publicado por La Sexta, contradice otro publicado en El Confidencial, en el que los datos proponen una caída de la formación naranja hasta el quinto puesto, incluso por debajo de Vox.
El PSOE sería el partido más votado con el 29% de los votos seguido del PP con un 19%. En tercer lugar aparece Ciudadanos con un 11'7%, cuarto pada Podemos con 11,2% y por último la formacion de Errejón.
Según el barómetro, el PSOE conseguiría el 29,9% de los votos, seguido a diez puntos de distancia por el PP; Ciudadanos tercera fuerza con el 11,7%, casi en empate técnico con Unidas Podemos (11,2%), mientras que Vox el 7,7%. Por su parte, la formación de Íñigo Errejón sumaría el 4,6% de votos.
Otro dato relevante es que según este sondeo el 75,3% de los encuestados no cambiarán su voto el próximo 10-N-. Del porcentaje restante, casi un 11% tiene claro que no volverá a votar.
