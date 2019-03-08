El presidente de la Crida Nacional per la República, Jordi Sànchez, en prisión preventiva y que está siendo juzgado en el Tribunal Supremo, ha sido propuesto como cabeza de lista de JxCat para las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, si bien aún no hay acuerdo con el PDeCAT para una candidatura conjunta.
La propuesta llega un día después de que ERC anunciara que su cabeza de lista el 28-A será su presidente, Oriol Junqueras, también encarcelado por el 1-O y juzgado en el Supremo por la causa del procés, lo que augura un duelo entre ambos presos por la hegemonía del voto independentista en las elecciones generales.
La Crida ha anunciado en un comunicado que someterá la propuesta de Sànchez como cabeza de lista a una consulta vinculante entre sus bases, que se inicia este viernes por la tarde y finaliza el sábado a las 19.00 horas, con la pregunta siguiente: "¿Consideras oportuno que Jordi Sànchez encabece la candidatura de Junts per Catalunya por la circunscripción de Barcelona al Congreso?"
