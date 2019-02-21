Más Madrid publica este viernes el reglamento del proceso de primarias, el miércoles 27 de febrero se presentarán las candidaturas individuales, que se publicarán el 1 de marzo, para arrancar la campaña el 2 de marzo y finalizar el proceso de votación el 18, ha informado la plataforma en un comunicado.
Será este viernes cuando la plataforma, tanto para la ciudad como para la Comunidad, arranque el proceso electoral con la publicación del reglamento de primarias.
Según el calendario, el miércoles 27 se presentarán las candidaturas individuales, que se publicarán el viernes 1 de marzo. La campaña de Más Madrid comenzará el sábado 2 y las votaciones el 12 de marzo. La campaña terminará el 18, igual que el plazo de votación. Los resultados se conocerán el martes 19 de marzo.
