Elecciones 2019 Manuel Valls: "Sería un desastre para Barcelona la alianza de Colau con el separatismo"

El candidato a la alcaldía de Barcelona, como ya ha advertido en varias ocasiones, ha calificado de "problema" el acuerdo con Vox en Andalucía. 

Manuel Valls, candidato a la alcaldía de Barcelona, en 'El Objetivo'. TWITTER/@ObjetivoLaSexta

Manuel Valls, candidato a la alcaldía de Barcelona, ha señalado este domingo en una entrevista en El Objetivo que "sería un desastre para la ciudad [Barcelona] la alianza de [Ada] Colau con el separatismo". Asimismo, ha asegurado que hay políticos que van con escolta "por la presión del separatismo. Han herido profundamente Barcelona".

El ex primer ministro francés ha informado de que, si llega a la Alcaldía de Barcelona, aumentaría el número de efectivos para dotar más seguridad a la ciudad condal. "En cuatro años tenemos que tener de entre 1.000 a 1.500 efectivos más de la Guardia Urbana", ha relatado en el programa de laSexta.

Como ya ha advertido en varias ocasiones, Valls ha calificado de "problema" el acuerdo con Vox en Andalucía. "Es un problema para España el acuerdo con VOX". En estos términos, ha asegurado que "nunca" pactaría con la extrema derecha. "Conmigo no habrá jamás una alianza con los populistas de la izquierda ni de la derecha".

En caso de no ser elegido alcalde de Barcelona en las elecciones municipales de 2019, Manuel Valls ha garantizado que se quedará en la oposición.

