La exconsellera de Educación y actual diputada autonómica, María José Català, será la candidata del PP a la alcaldía de Valencia, según ha anunciado este jueves el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García, en una entrevista a esRadio recogida por Europa Press.
García, preguntado por los candidatos del PP para las próximas elecciones municipales, ha señalado: "En Valencia, después de un intenso trabajo por parte de la dirección nacional conjuntamente con la dirección regional, será finalmente María José Català la candidata a la alcaldía".
Asimismo, ha confirmado que la presidenta del PPCV, Isabel Bonig, será la candidata a la presidencia de la Generalitat. "Hemos decidido que aquellos que funcionan y trabajan y lo están haciendo bien durante este tiempo tienen que ser confirmados", ha dicho sobre la decisión adoptada por Génova.
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, visitará el próximo sábado Valencia para confirmar las candidaturas del PP a las próximas elecciones autonómicas y municipales de mayo en un acto que se celebrará en el Mar Rojo del Oceanogràfic.
