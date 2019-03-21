Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Elecciones 2019 Port de la Selva cambia la pancarta por los presos por una a favor de los "peces pacíficos"

El ayuntamiento del municipio gerundés coloca, además, un lazo azul en el cartel que cuelga en su fachada.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La pancarta en la fachada del Ayuntamiento de Port de la Selva. - EUROPA PRESS

La pancarta en la fachada del Ayuntamiento de Port de la Selva. - EUROPA PRESS

El Ayuntamiento de Port de la Selva (Girona) ha cambiado este jueves la pancarta que colgaba de su fachada a favor de los políticos independentistas presos por otra que reclama la libertad de los "peces pacíficos" con un lazo azul.

Según ha informado el consistorio, se ha colgado un cartel con el lema "Llibertat peixos pacífics", al que le sigue la frase "Peix al forn" (pescado al horno).

El ayuntamiento ha tomado esta decisión después de que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) reclamara retirar los lazos amarillos de los edificios públicos durante el periodo electoral.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad