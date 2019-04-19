Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones 2019 PSOE y Unidas Podemos estarían a solo cuatro escaños para lograr la mayoría absoluta, según una encuesta

Pedro Sánchez obtendría 134 escaños que sumados con los de Pablo Iglesias, 38 diputados, tendrán el total de 174

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Elecciones generales 2019. Europa Press

Elecciones generales 2019. Europa Press

A falta de nueve días para las elecciones, según la encuesta de El Español, el PSOE y Unidas Podemos estarían a solo cuatro escaños para lograr la mayoría absoluta. Pedro Sánchez obtendría 134 escaños que sumados con los del partido de Pablo Iglesias, 38 diputados, tendrían el total de 174.

En esta encuesta, hecha mediante entrevistas telefónicas, Unidas Podemos sube 1,5 puntos en intención de voto, mientras que los socialistas se mantienen en dos puntos. Por otro lado, los partidos de derechas van en descenso. El PP tendría 72 escaños, Ciudadanos 52 y Vox obtendría 27 diputados. 

El PSOE tan solo tendría que buscar cuatro diputados además de pactar con Pablo Iglesias, por lo que tendría para elegir a Bildu (4), PNV (5), JxC (5) o ERC (11). Cabe la posibilidad de que el líder del PSOE invista con una mayoría simple.

Otro pacto que podría estar en la mesa es el del PSOE y Ciudadanos teniendo una mayoría absoluta de 186 escaños. Mientras que los socialistas han dejado la puerta abierta para pactar con el partido liderado por Albert Rivera, Ciudadanos ha rechazado la proposición. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad