PSOE y Unidas Podemos igualaría en escaños al PP, Cs y Vox, según un sondeo

Los partidos nacionalistas y soberanistas de Catalunya y Euskadi serían los que desequilibrarían el empate técnico entre los dos bloques. 

Los candidatos a la presidencia del Gobierno por PSOE, PP, Unidas Podemos y Ciudadanos.- RTVE

Los bloques formados por los partidos de izquierdas PSOE y Unidas Podemos y por los de derechas, PP, Cs y Vox, podrían lograr 174 escaños en las elecciones del próximo día 28 de abril, si bien los socialistas tendrían más posibilidades para formar gobierno con la suma de nacionalistas e independentistas, según una encuesta que publica hoy El Mundo.

El sondeo El Mundo-Sigma Dos daría el 30,3% de votos al PSOE, lo que supondrían entre 122 y 133 escaños; y a Unidas Podemos, el 13,2% de votos y entre 30 y 41 parlamentarios.

El PP, que sería la segunda fuerza más votada con un 20,1% de votos lograría entre 74 y 86 escaños; Cs, un 15% de votos y entre 48 y 56 diputados, y Vox, el 10,2% de votos y entre 20 y 32 parlamentarios.

ERC sacaría el 3,8 % de votos y 15 escaños; el PNV, el 1,3 % de votos y 6 diputados; JxCat, 1,3 % de votos y entre 3 y 5 escaños y otros partidos el 4,4 % de votos y 4 parlamentarios, uno de los cuales sería para Compromís.

La encuesta del Mundo-Sigma Dos comprende 8.000 entrevistas efectuadas por teléfono entre los días 13 y 17 de abril y con un margen de error de +/- 1,1%.

