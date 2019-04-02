Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

ELECCIONES 2019 Rivera vuelve a figurar como 'Albert' en la candidatura al Congreso

En las primera relación de candidaturas publicada la semana pasada, el líder 'naranja' figuraba como "Alberto Carlos", en vez de como "Albert", algo que desde Ciudadanos achacaron a un "error" que se subsanaría.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, durante un acto electoral en A Coruña. (CABALAR | EFE)

El presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, durante un acto electoral en A Coruña. (CABALAR | EFE)

El presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, vuelve a figurar como "Albert" en las listas al Congreso que el partido ha registrado para las próximas elecciones generales, según las listas definitivas publicadas este martes en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).

En las primera relación de candidaturas publicada la semana pasada, el líder 'naranja' figuraba como "Alberto Carlos", en vez de como "Albert", algo que desde Ciudadanos achacaron a un "error" que se subsanaría.

El candidato de Ciudadanos a la Presidencia del Gobierno y cabeza de lista por Madrid vuelve a aparecer con el nombre de pila con el que es popularmente conocido, y tal y como figuró en los comicios de 2015 y 2016.

Aunque naciera como Alberto Carlos, el líder de la formación 'naranja' siempre ha usado el nombre Albert, en catalán, y así se registró en anteriores procesos electorales.",

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad