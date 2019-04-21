El PSOE obtendría 129 escaños y el 28,8% de los votos en las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, según una encuesta que publica hoy El País, que señala que los socialistas obtienen siete diputados más que en el sondeo anterior y precisan de la izquierda y los nacionalistas, sobre todo de ERC, para gobernar.
El PP sacaría 75 escaños con el 17,8% de los votos; Cs, 49, con el 14,1%; 33, Podemos, con el 13,2%; 32, Vox, con el 12,5% y otros partidos lograrían 32 escaños y el 11,2% de votos, grupo en el que se incluye ERC, al que la encuesta da 13 diputados.
Estos 32 últimos escaños, además de los 13 de ERC, serían 5 para el PNV, otros tantos para JxCat, 3 para Compromís y también para Bildu, 2 para el PACMA y 1 para Coalición Canaria.
Según la encuesta efectuada por 40dB, a una semana de las elecciones, aún hay un 26% de indecisos y el bloque de las derechas se aleja de la mayoría absoluta, pese a la irrupción de Vox con 32 escaños.
Así mismo, expone que los siete parlamentarios que los socialistas ganarían sobre los datos del sondeo efectuado por la citada empresa hace un mes compensan los mismos que se dejaría la alianza que encabeza Pablo Iglesias, y afianzan la ventaja de las izquierdas ante el descenso de populares y Cs.
El candidato a presidente de Gobierno más valorado en una puntuación del 1 al 5 es el del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, con un 2,7, seguido por el de Cs, Albert Rivera, con un 2,5.
En cuanto a los pactos preferidos por los encuestados, un 36,8 por ciento opta por un acuerdo de gobierno entre el PSOE, UP y los nacionalistas e independentistas; un 22%, por una coalición entre el PSOE y CS; un 22,7% es partidario de un gobierno entre PP, CS y VOS y un 18,5 % no tiene preferencias.
El líder y candidato de Unidas Podemos obtiene una valoración de un 2,3; Pablo Casado, del PP, un 2,1 y Santiago Abascal, de Vox, un 1,7. La encuesta se llevó a cabo a partir de 2.000 entrevistas "on line" entre los días 15 y 18 de abril.
