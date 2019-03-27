Acompañado de todo su Gobierno y de los principales dirigentes del partido, Pedro Sánchez presentó una parte del programa con el que el PSOE se presenta a las próximas elecciones generales que resumen en 110 compromisos concretos, que incluyen la propuesta de siete grandes Pactos de Estado.
En concreto, el programa socialista plantea un Pacto de Estado por la Educación y la Ciencia, la Industria, la Cultural, las Infraestructuras, la financiación local y autonómica y la pobreza infantil. Pero, añade, un nuevo Pacto de Estado que hasta ahora no se había propuesto referido a lucha contra la corrupción. En concreto, el programa plantea una ley integral para prevenir y combatir la corrupción, que incluya la protección al denunciante.
La mayoría de las medidas eran ya conocidas porque estaban recogidas en los Presupuestos Generales del Estado que no fueron aprobados o en los “Diez acuerdos de país” en los que trabajó el PSOE en la oposición.
Así se incluye el compromiso de subir las pensiones conforme al IPC, una nueva tipificación de los abusos sexuales, una ley de identidad de género, aumentar el permiso de paternidad a 16 semanas, una nueva Ley de Familia o un plan específico para el mundo rural, entre otras promesas electorales.
El PSOE sí recoge la implantación del Ingreso Mínimo Vital pero lo vincula a la pobreza infantil y, además, promete una Ley integral contra la trata de seres humanos, en la que no incluye la prohibición de la prostitución.
Sánchez, en su intervención, destacó que el PSOE presenta estas 110 medidas como un compromiso real con los ciudadanos y con la firme voluntad de hacerlas realidad. El líder socialista indicó que España “necesita volver a la política útil y a los asuntos reales”.
(Habrá ampliación)
110 Medidas (avance program... by on Scribd
