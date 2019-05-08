Los vascos apuestan por un acuerdo entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos para la formación del Gobierno y la inmensa mayoría valora el triunfo de los socialistas en las pasadas elecciones generales en el conjunto de España, algo que no ocurrió en los comicios de 2016, cuando el PP fue el partido más votado.
El Gabinete de Prospección Sociológica del Gobierno Vasco ha difundido hoy un sondeo postelectoral efectuado en Euskadi entre el 29 de abril y el 1 de mayo mediante 880 entrevistas telefónicas, en el que se pone de manifiesto que el 48% de los encuestados preferiría un pacto entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos, frente al 12% que opta por un gobierno del PSOE en solitario.
Solo el 8% se decanta por un gobierno formado por PSOE, Unidas Podemos y partidos nacionalistas, otro 5% por PSOE y partidos nacionalistas, un 4% por PSOE y Ciudadanos y un 3% otras coaliciones.
Este sondeo revela que las pasadas elecciones generales han suscitado un gran interés en Euskadi
El 93% de los vascos sabe que el PSOE ha sido el partido más votado en España, y un 81% valora estos resultados electorales de forma positiva o muy positiva, un porcentaje muy superior al 37 % que así lo hizo en 2016.
Este sondeo también revela que las pasadas elecciones generales han suscitado un gran interés en Euskadi. Un 79% asegura haber tenido mucho o bastante interés, porcentaje que se limitó al 54% en 2016.
Además, un 73% siguió la campaña electoral al menos dos o tres días a la semana a través de la televisión, un 54% leyendo periódicos y un 39% escuchando la radio. Ha ascendido notablemente el porcentaje de quienes se informaron en internet o en las redes sociales respecto a 2016 (50% para el conjunto de los encuestados y 86% entre la juventud).
Por otro lado, un 53% de la población ha tenido conocimiento de los sondeos preelectorales, y de ellos, un 11% reconoce que los tuvo muy o bastante en cuenta al decidir su voto.
