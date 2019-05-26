Público
Elecciones 26-M Kichi roza la mayoría absoluta en Cádiz, Espadas en Sevilla, mientras el PP logra conservar Málaga

El PSOE gana las municipales en las ocho provincias andaluzas, mientras Vox y Ciudadanos acusan su escasa presencia territorial

El alcalde de Málaga, el popular Francisco de la Torre. EFE

Las elecciones municipales dejaron en Andalucía un resultado desigual, que le resultará dulce a Adelante, que obtiene un resultado histórico en Cádiz, al borde de la mayoría absoluta, al PSOE, que gana los comicios en las ocho provincias y en  Sevilla también se queda a las puertas de una absoluta, y al PP, que, al 98%  escrutado, aguanta el tipo y despeja el fantasma del sorpasso que se produjo en las autonómicas. Vox y Ciudadanos, que tienen una escasa implantación en el territorio acusan este hándicap y obtienen resultados  alejados de los de las autonómicas. 

Tanto Juan Espadas (PSOE) en Sevilla, como Jose María González, Kichi (Adelante Cádiz), en Cádiz mejoran sus resultados de 2015 y están en el filo de la mayoría absoluta, con lo que podrán renovar sus cargos con seguridad. En Málaga, territorio de Paco de la Torre desde hace 19 años, aunque  a lo largo de la noche, el avance del escrutinio, según los datos del Ministerio del Interior, auguraba malos tiempos para el PP, , el eterno regidor ha logrado finalmente, si recibe de nuevo el apoyo de Ciudadanos, retener el Gobierno de Málaga.

