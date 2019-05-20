Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones 26M Dos años de prisión e inhabilitación para Josep Anglada por amenazar a un menor

La organización juvenil de la izquierda independentista ha celebrado la noticia a través de la red social Twitter.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Josep Anglada, exlíder de Plataforma per Catalunya. EFE

Josep Anglada, exlíder de Plataforma per Catalunya. EFE

Josep Anglada, exlíder de Plataforma per Catalunya y actual candidato de Som Identitaris, ha sido condenado a dos años de prisión e inhabilitación por haber amenazado a través de Twitter a un militante de Arran Vic cuando este era menor de edad, según informa El Periódico.

Los hecho ocurrieron en 2013 y la Audiencia Provincial de Barcelona ha dado a conocer la sentencia seis años después. La organización juvenil de la izquierda independentista ha celebrado la noticia a través de la red social Twitter.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad