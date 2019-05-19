Navarra Suma, la coalición en la que se presentan Ciudadanos, PP y Unión del Pueblo Navarro (UPN), se quedaría lejos de la mayoría absoluta en las elecciones autonómicas de Navarra.
Según la estimación publicada por Noticias de Navarra, la lista conservadora obtendría 15 escaños al Parlamento. Pese a ser el partido más votado, se quedaría lejos de los 26 diputados que dan la mayoría absoluta. El único apoyo que podría encontrar para formar gobierno sería Vox, que con dos escaños, obtendría representación en la Comunidad por primera vez en su historia. Aun así, ambas listas se quedarían a nueve escaños de la mayoría.
De darse estos resultados, Uxue Barkos, actual presidenta de Navarra, tendría todo a favor para revalidar el cargo. La candidata de Geroa Bai obtendría 11 escaños, seguida de los 8 de EH Bildu y del Partido Socialista Navarro (PSN). Podemos obtendría cuatro escaños, por los dos de Izquierda-Ezkerra.
Barkos alcanzó la Presidencia en 2014 gracias al apoyo de su lista por parte de EH Bildu, Podemos e Izquierda-Ezkerra. El PSN se abstuvo.
