La candidata del PP a la alcaldía de Vigo, Elena Muñoz, ha renunciado a su acta de concejal y ha dimitido como presidenta del partido a nivel local tras el "muy mal resultado" cosechado en las elecciones del 26-M, al pasar de siete a cuatro ediles, frente a los veinte del socialista Abel Caballero.
Muñoz, flanqueada por sus compañeros de lista, ha señalado que "lo habitual" es que sea una gestora la que tome ahora las riendas del PP de Vigo hasta la celebración de un congreso que elija a un nuevo presidente.
En cuanto al grupo del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Vigo, ha indicado que "todos los miembros de la candidatura están a disposición del partido" y que "entre todos" decidirán quiénes lo formarán y quién será el portavoz.
Ha subrayado que lo que ahora toca es hacer "una profunda reflexión sobre las causas" que han llevado al PP a la práctica irrelevancia, ya que "no es un único motivo, son muchos".
En clave de futuro, ha recalcado que el PP tiene que trabajar por ser "una alternativa clara al PSOE" y "recuperar la confianza" de los electores.
También ha lanzado un mensaje al alcalde de Vigo, a quien ha recordado que además de saber perder también hay que saber ganar, y lo segundo es "muchísimo más importante".
En este sentido, ha confiado en que quien ganó el 26-M "con esa mayoría absoluta incontestable" tenga presente que "estamos en democracia y que el que discrepa también cuenta y hay que respetarlo".
