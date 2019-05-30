El recuento de votos de la Junta Electoral de León ha elevado a dos los escaños obtenidos por Podemos en las elecciones autonómicas de Castilla y León, mientras que ha rebajado a doce los logrados por Ciudadanos, lo que supone que el líder autonómico de Podemos, Pablo Fernández, sí estará en las Cortes.
El candidato de Podemos a la Presidencia de la Junta alcanza este resultado por una diferencia de doce votos, según los datos aportados por la Junta Electoral, que sin embargo no modifica las posibilidades de pactos poselectorales en esta Comunidad, con Ciudadanos como llave entre el PSOE y el PP.
En un nuevo recuento, Podemos ha logrado en la provincia de León 14.387 votos, lo que le convierte en el segundo representante de Podemos en las Cortes de Castilla y León junto con Laura Domínguez, que consiguió su escaño por Burgos.
El nuevo recuento ha propiciado que Ciudadanos, con 28.750 votos, pierda el segundo procurador por León, Francisco Javier Panizo, debido a que consiguió 14.375, doce menos que Fernández.
Errores en el recuento
No es el único resultado modificado debido a errores. Un nuevo recuento oficial en León ha elevado a diez el número de concejales obtenidos por el PSOE, en perjuicio de Vox, que se queda con uno, aunque la situación de gobernabilidad no cambia, ya que Cs sigue siendo la llave entre los socialistas y el PP.
La Junta Electoral ha corregido este miércoles un error en el recuento electoral en once mesas del municipio de Ibiza, lo que se traduce en tres ediles más para el PSOE, que con nueve concejales es el ganador de los comicios y podrá gobernar el consistorio, según fuentes socialistas.
