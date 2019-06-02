Público
Elecciones 26M La Junta Electoral rehúsa el recurso de Cs y Podemos mantiene el escaño por León

La decisión no afecta a los posibles pactos postelectorales en esta comunidad, ya que Cs se mantiene como la llave para formar gobierno, sea con el PSOE, que fue el partido más votado, o con el PP.

El secretario general de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, junto al candidato a la presidencia de la Junta de Castilla y León, Pablo Fernández. / EFE

La Junta Electoral Central ha rechazado el recurso presentado por Cs contra los resultados en cinco mesas electorales de la provincia de León, con lo que Podemos mantiene el procurador que le fue adjudicado el pasado jueves –para su líder autonómico, Pablo Fernández–, tras subsanarse un error en el recuento de votos.

En pasado domingo, Podemos se quedó a 180 votos de obtener representación respecto al último escaño asignado a Ciudadanos, pero en el recuento oficial se detectaron errores que otorgaron a Podemos los votos suficientes para superar a Cs por doce sufragios.

De esta forma, la Junta Electoral de León elevó a dos los escaños obtenidos por Podemos en las elecciones autonómicas de Castilla y León, uno por León y otro por Valladolid, mientras que rebajó a doce los logrados por Ciudadanos.

El candidato de Podemos a la Presidencia de la Junta ha logrado al final entrar en las Cortes por una diferencia de doce votos, según los datos aportados por la Junta Electoral.

No obstante, esto no afecta a los posibles pactos postelectorales en esta comunidad, ya que Cs se mantiene como la llave para formar gobierno, bien con el PSOE, que fue el más votado y que tiene 35 procuradores, bien con el PP, que se quedó con 29.

Tras esta variación en la provincia de León, el PSOE se queda con seis procuradores, el PP con cuatro y Ciudadanos y Podemos y la Unión del Pueblo Leonés (UPL) con uno cada formación.

