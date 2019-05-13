Público
Elecciones 26M Es mentira lo que afirma Martínez Almeida sobre la deuda per cápita de la Comunidad de Madrid

El popular ofrece datos erróneos sobre la renta per cápita de la Comunidad de Madrid en relación con el resto de regiones.

El candidato del PP a la alcaldía de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, protagoniza este lunes un desayuno informativo organizado por Nueva Economía Fórum. EFE/J.P. Gandul

El candidato del PP a la alcaldía de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, EFE/J.P. Gandul

Esta es la mentira

El candidato del Partido Popular a la alcaldía de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha señalado que "la deuda per cápita de la Comunidad de Madrid es la menor de todas las comunidades autónomas de España".

Esta es la verdad

Martínez Almeida miente sobre la deuda per cápita de la Comunidad de Madrid, que es de 5.057,71 euros por habitante, y por tanto superior a la de otras siete comunidades autónomas. De mayor a menor, tienen datos más bajos a Madrid: La Rioja, País Vasco, Extremadura, Asturias, Andalucía, Galicia y Canarias. Madrid está casi en mitad de la tabla, siendo superada por nueve comunidades con mayor renta per cápita y superando a otras nueve con menor deuda, como reflejan los datos del Banco de España a 31 de diciembre de 2018.
Así, la Comunidad de Madrid no es la región con “menos deuda pública por comunidades autónomas” ni con menos deuda per cápita

