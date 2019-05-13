Esta es la mentira

El candidato del Partido Popular a la alcaldía de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha señalado que "la deuda per cápita de la Comunidad de Madrid es la menor de todas las comunidades autónomas de España".



Esta es la verdad

Martínez Almeida miente sobre la deuda per cápita de la Comunidad de Madrid, que es de 5.057,71 euros por habitante, y por tanto superior a la de otras siete comunidades autónomas. De mayor a menor, tienen datos más bajos a Madrid: La Rioja, País Vasco, Extremadura, Asturias, Andalucía, Galicia y Canarias. Madrid está casi en mitad de la tabla, siendo superada por nueve comunidades con mayor renta per cápita y superando a otras nueve con menor deuda, como reflejan los datos del Banco de España a 31 de diciembre de 2018.

Así, la Comunidad de Madrid no es la región con “menos deuda pública por comunidades autónomas” ni con menos deuda per cápita