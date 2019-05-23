Esta es la mentira
El candidato de Ciudadanos a la presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Agudo, acusó en Telemadrid a su rival socialista, Ángel Gabilondo, de haber reducido las partidas para la educación no universitaria: "Usted, cuando fue ministro de Educación de Zapatero, recortó la educación no universitaria en un 46%, el mayor tajo que se le ha metido a la educación pública en muchos años".
Esta es la verdad
La educación no universitaria, que cita Ángel Gabilondo, está tranferida a las comunidades autónomas y es solo un presupuesto menor del Ministerio de Educación, con lo cual recortarla no puede suponer en ningún caso "el mayor tajo que se le ha metido a la educación pública en muchos años". Con Gabilondo de ministro, se pasó de 34,4 millones de euros en 2009 a 32,1 en 2011, lo que supone un descenso en una partida residual del 6,42%. Sin embargo, por ejemplo las becas universitarias subieron en la etapa ministerial de Gabilondo hasta 1.500 millones de euros, alcánzandose así un récord al alza que se mantiene en la actualidad.
