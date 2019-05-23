Público
Elecciones 26M Es mentira que Ángel Gabilondo recortara la educación no universitaria un 46%, como asegura Ignacio Aguado

El candidato de Ciudadanos a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid acusa a Ángel Gabilondo de recortar en educación no universitaria, cuando las comunidades autónomas tienen tranferidas esas competencias y asumen la mayor parte del montante por ese concepto.

Ángel Garrido e Ignacio Aguado comparecen en rueda de prensa. (JESÚS BARTOLOMÉ | EFE)

Esta es la mentira

El candidato de Ciudadanos a la presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Agudo, acusó en Telemadrid a su rival socialista, Ángel Gabilondo, de haber reducido las partidas para la educación no universitaria: "Usted, cuando fue ministro de Educación de Zapatero, recortó la educación no universitaria en un 46%, el mayor tajo que se le ha metido a la educación pública en muchos años".

Esta es la verdad

La educación no universitaria, que cita Ángel Gabilondo, está tranferida a las comunidades autónomas y es solo un presupuesto menor del Ministerio de Educación, con lo cual recortarla no puede suponer en ningún caso "el mayor tajo que se le ha metido a la educación pública en muchos años". Con Gabilondo de ministro, se pasó de 34,4 millones de euros en 2009 a 32,1 en 2011, lo que supone un descenso en una partida residual del 6,42%. Sin embargo, por ejemplo las becas universitarias subieron en la etapa ministerial de Gabilondo hasta 1.500 millones de euros, alcánzandose así un récord al alza que se mantiene en la actualidad.

