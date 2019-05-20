Público
Elecciones 26M Es mentira que cada año viajen a Barcelona "17 millones de turistas", como dice Anna Saliente

La política de la CUP ha aumentado en casi cinco millones el número de turistas que cada año viaja a Barcelona.

Imagen de archivo de Anna Saliente (CUP). / EP

Esta es la mentira

La candidata de la CUP a la alcaldía de Barcelona mencionó en un debate televisado con otros candidatos que cada año "hay 17 millones de turistas" que viajan a Barcelona, una cifra que varía en varios millones de la real.

Esta es la verdad

La candidata de la CUP exagera mucho la cifra de turistas anuales que llegan a Barcelona. Según datos del Observatorio de Turisme, correspondientes al año 2017, el último completamente cotejado, llegaron a Barcelona ese año algo más de doce millones, en concreto 12.072.975 turistas, casi cinco millones menos de los que menciona Anna Saliente.

