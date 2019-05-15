Público
ELECCIONES 26M Es mentira que sólo existan cinco puntos de recarga rápida para coches eléctricos en Madrid, como asegura Villacís

La candidata de Ciudadanos a la alcaldía de Madrid ha reducido el número de estaciones de recarga para vehículos eléctricos en la capital a cinco, cuando oficialmente hay el doble.

Begoña Villacís, líder de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid./ EFE

Esta es la mentira

"¿Cuántas estaciones de recarga rápida hay para cargar el coche eléctrico? Se lo respondo yo: cinco". La candidata de Ciudadanos a la candidata a la alcaldía de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, se ha quedado corta en el número de estaciones de recarga rápida para coches eléctricos en Madrid mencionando que son cinco. "¿De esa manera se quiere premiar a quien se compra un coche eléctrico? Nosotros proponemos 100".

Esta es la verdad

En la ciudad de Madrid no hay solo cinco puntos de recarga rápida para coches eléctricos, hay nueve, aunque uno de ellos es doble, el situado en la calle Armada Española, así que se contabilizan oficialmente diez, el doble de los que cita Begoña Villacís. Así consta en el Portal de Datos Abiertos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, que incluye otros 24 puntos más de recarga convencional para vehículos eléctricos en la capital, que el consistorio tiene la intención de ir convirtiendo paulatinamente en puntos de recarga rápida a lo largo de este año. De ser así, se pasaría de los diez actuales a 34. Así que si Ciudadanos quiere cien, como propone Villacís, aún tendría por delante un largo camino.

