Esta es la mentira

La candidata del Partido Popular a las elecciones europeas, Dolors Montserrat, ha indicado en una entrevista que "cuando tú vas a Europa te tienes que integrar, no puedes estar solo, todos los grupos se tienen que integrarse en otro grupo"

Esta es la verdad

Montserrat se refería a Vox, por no haber anunciado la formación de Santiago Abascal de qué grupo parlamentario europeo formará parte si los resultados del 26 de mayo se lo permiten. Pero esa obligatoriedad que menciona la candidata popular no es tal, ya que no es un requisito imprescindible integrarse en un grupo parlamentario de la Eurocámara, donde también es posible acogerse a la categoría de "no inscritos", según refleja su propio reglamento interno. Para formar grupo en Europa se necesitan un mínimo de 25 representantes, bien integrarse en un grupo ya conformado u optar por esa opción de "no inscritos". Por lo tanto, se puede ser eurodiputado al margen de la integración o no en un grupo parlamentario.