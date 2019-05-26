Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Elecciones 26M La participación en las elecciones europeas sube 15 puntos 

Son datos oficiales facilitados en la página web del Ministerio del Interior sobre un 99,40 por ciento de las mesas en las europeas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
26/05/2019.- Primeras proyecciones de los resultados durante las elecciones europeas en el Parlamento Europeo, en Bruselas, Bélgica. EFE

La participación en las elecciones europeas sube 15 puntos.

La participación en las elecciones europeas era a las seis de la tarde del 49,42 %, 15,32 puntos más que el 34,07% registrado a esa misma hora en las últimas elecciones al Parlamento Europeo, en 2014.

Son datos oficiales facilitados en la página web del Ministerio del Interior sobre un 99,40 por ciento de las mesas en las europeas. 

[Habrá ampliación]

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad