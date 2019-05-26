La participación en las elecciones europeas sube 15 puntos.

Publicidad
La participación en las elecciones europeas era a las seis de la tarde del 49,42 %, 15,32 puntos más que el 34,07% registrado a esa misma hora en las últimas elecciones al Parlamento Europeo, en 2014.
Son datos oficiales facilitados en la página web del Ministerio del Interior sobre un 99,40 por ciento de las mesas en las europeas.
[Habrá ampliación]
