Elecciones 26M La participación en las municipales se mantiene en niveles similares a los de 2015 casi diez puntos menos que el 28A

Estos datos figuran en la página web del Ministerio del Interior y se corresponden al 85% de las mesas analizadas.

26/05/2019.- Dos mujeres vestidas de flamenca eligen sus papeletas en un colegio de Córdoba donde se está celebrado la Feria de Nuestra Señora de la Salud, hoy 26 de mayo en el que un total de 6,64 millones de electores andaluces podrán ejercer su derecho

La participación en las elecciones municipales a las 18 horas se sitúa en el 50,2%, muy similar a los comicios locales de 2015, cuando a esa hora había depositado su voto el 49,79%, mientras que es casi diez puntos inferior a las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.

En las elecciones generales del pasado 28 de abril, la participación a las 18 horas fue del 60,76%, con lo que la participación en estos comicios locales ha bajado casi 11 puntos respecto a hace un mes.

En las elecciones europeas la participación es del 49,28%, lo que supone 15 puntos más que las celebradas en 2014. En esa ocasión la cita electoral fue en solitario, sin coincidir con las elecciones municipales ni autonómicas.

[Habrá ampliación]

