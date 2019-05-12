Público
Elecciones 26M PP, Ciudadanos y Vox arrebatarían a Carmena el Ayuntamiento, según un sondeo

Más Madrid, el partido de la alcaldesa Manuela Carmena, sería la fuerza más votada, con un 27,5% de los votos y 17 concejales, 3 menos que los que logró hace cuatro años.

06/05/2019.- Los candidatos a la alcaldía de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida (i), Javier Ortega Smith (2i), Manuela Carmen (3d), Carlos Sánchez Mato (3d), Begoña Villacís (2d) y Pepu Hernández (d), con los periodistas Javier Casal (4d) y Lucía González

Los candidatos a la alcaldía de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida (i), Javier Ortega Smith (2i), Manuela Carmen (3d), Carlos Sánchez Mato (3d), Begoña Villacís (2d) y Pepu Hernández (d), con los periodistas Javier Casal (4d) y Lucía González (4i), durante el debate a 6 de los candidatos a la Alcadía de Madrid organizado por el diario El País y la Cadena Ser. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

La suma de PP, Ciudadanos (Cs) y Vox lograría la mayoría absoluta en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid en las elecciones del próximo 26 de mayo, ya que, según una encuesta de NC Report publicada este domingo por el diario La Razón, conseguirían un concejal más que Más Madrid y el PSOE.

Este sondeo contrasta con las estimaciones publicadas por el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) hace unos días, en los que se aseguraba que Manuela Carmena revalidaría la Alcaldía y que Vox perdería en torno a la mitad de sus votantes

Según La Razón, Más Madrid, el partido de la alcaldesa Manuela Carmena, sería la fuerza más votada, con un 27,5% de los votos y 17 concejales, 3 menos que los que logró hace cuatro años.

El PP dejaría de ser el partido más votado y lograría, con un 21,5% de sufragios, 13 concejales, 7 menos que los que consiguió Esperanza Aguirre en 2015.

Ciudadanos sería tercero, con 12 concejales y un 19% de los votos, y el PSOE se quedaría en cuarto lugar, con 11 concejales y un 18,5% de apoyos.

Vox lograría por primera representación en el Consistorio madrileño, con 4 ediles, mientras que Madrid en Pie, la candidatura liderada por el concejal "díscolo" Carlos Sánchez Mato, no conseguiría ningún acta.

El sondeo de NC Report se ha elaborado tras las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.

