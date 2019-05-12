La suma de PP, Ciudadanos (Cs) y Vox lograría la mayoría absoluta en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid en las elecciones del próximo 26 de mayo, ya que, según una encuesta de NC Report publicada este domingo por el diario La Razón, conseguirían un concejal más que Más Madrid y el PSOE.
Este sondeo contrasta con las estimaciones publicadas por el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) hace unos días, en los que se aseguraba que Manuela Carmena revalidaría la Alcaldía y que Vox perdería en torno a la mitad de sus votantes.
Según La Razón, Más Madrid, el partido de la alcaldesa Manuela Carmena, sería la fuerza más votada, con un 27,5% de los votos y 17 concejales, 3 menos que los que logró hace cuatro años.
El PP dejaría de ser el partido más votado y lograría, con un 21,5% de sufragios, 13 concejales, 7 menos que los que consiguió Esperanza Aguirre en 2015.
Ciudadanos sería tercero, con 12 concejales y un 19% de los votos, y el PSOE se quedaría en cuarto lugar, con 11 concejales y un 18,5% de apoyos.
Vox lograría por primera representación en el Consistorio madrileño, con 4 ediles, mientras que Madrid en Pie, la candidatura liderada por el concejal "díscolo" Carlos Sánchez Mato, no conseguiría ningún acta.
El sondeo de NC Report se ha elaborado tras las elecciones generales del 28 de abril.
