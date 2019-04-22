Público
Elecciones 28-A Pacma presenta alegaciones en la Junta Electoral "contra el intento de censura de VOX"

El partido animalista se reafirma en el contenido del vídeo y asegura que planta cara a las políticas de odio y violencia que abanderan estos partidos.

Vídeo de PACMA.

Laura Duarte, candidata de PACMA a la Presidencia del Gobierno, y Silvia Barquero, presidenta del partido y candidata al Parlamento Europeo, han presentado esta mañana en la Junta Electoral Central alegaciones contra la petición de censura de su vídeo de campaña, en el que aparecen imágenes del presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, junto a otras secuencias de maltrato animal y tauromaquia.

La petición de censura de la formación de ultraderecha se basa en que el vídeo del Partido Animalista “vulnera la normativa electoral al traspasar los límites de la libertad de expresión”. Además, aseguran que fomenta el odio y la violencia contra Vox.

Pacma se reafirma sobre el contenido del vídeo, como ha mostrado mediante un vídeo en su cuenta de Twitter. "El vídeo lo único que muestra es esa política del odio y la violencia que ellos promueven".

El spot, difundido por redes sociales, afirma que la tauromaquía, la caza, así como los comportamientos xenófobos y machistas, son una "involución". Con este mensaje, los animalistas se presentan como alternativa a este tipo de políticas.

