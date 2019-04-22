Laura Duarte, candidata de PACMA a la Presidencia del Gobierno, y Silvia Barquero, presidenta del partido y candidata al Parlamento Europeo, han presentado esta mañana en la Junta Electoral Central alegaciones contra la petición de censura de su vídeo de campaña, en el que aparecen imágenes del presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, junto a otras secuencias de maltrato animal y tauromaquia.
La petición de censura de la formación de ultraderecha se basa en que el vídeo del Partido Animalista “vulnera la normativa electoral al traspasar los límites de la libertad de expresión”. Además, aseguran que fomenta el odio y la violencia contra Vox.
Pacma se reafirma sobre el contenido del vídeo, como ha mostrado mediante un vídeo en su cuenta de Twitter. "El vídeo lo único que muestra es esa política del odio y la violencia que ellos promueven".
¡No nos van a callar!— PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) 22 de abril de 2019
Presentamos alegaciones a la JEC contra la solicitud de VOX para que nuestro vídeo sea censurado.
Plantamos cara a la involución. ¡Somos #ReEvolución! pic.twitter.com/bY8HtWgLIU
El spot, difundido por redes sociales, afirma que la tauromaquía, la caza, así como los comportamientos xenófobos y machistas, son una "involución". Con este mensaje, los animalistas se presentan como alternativa a este tipo de políticas.
