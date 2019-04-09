La Fiscalía se opone a la puesta en libertad de los cinco candidatos a las elecciones generales del 28A que están en prisión provisional, estos son el exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, los exconsellers Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull y el expresidente de la ANC Jordi Sànchez.
En su escrito, el Ministerio Público sostiene que el riesgo de fuga no solo se mantiene una vez iniciado el juicio, sino que se incrementa al tener más sesiones de la vista oral en abril y mayo.
Y, además, la Fiscalía tiene en cuenta el "liderazgo e implicación" de los cinco encausados en el procés, que hace que "el riesgo de reiteración delictiva no esté en modo alguno conjurado", sino que persiste.
(Habrá ampliación)
