El presidente del Gobierno y candidato por el PSOE Pedro Sánchez, aprovechó una entrevista en el Diario de Sevilla entrevista para reconoce la labor de Unidos Podemos en la anterior legislatura, aliado imprescindible para aprobar medidas.

"Yo le agradezco a Unidos Podemos el apoyo que han dado a muchas de las iniciativas legislativas de este Gobierno, ha habido cosas que hemos podido hacer y otras que no, pero quien pactó tumbar unos Presupuestos sociales después de siete años de injusticias sociales fue el PP con los independentistas", ha declaro el presidente.

A su vez, el líder socialista ha asegurado en que la independencia es un objetivo irrealizable: "Tanto el independentismo como la derecha saben que Catalunya no se va a separar de España", auguró en El Diario de Sevilla.

Sánchez también propuso una reflexión sobre lo acontecido en los pasados comicios andaluces: "Lo que ocurrió en Andalucía ha puesto sobre aviso a todos los ciudadanos del país, hay una posibilidad real de que las derechas y sus tres siglas sumen".

Sobre Vox, de quien no rechazó posibles negociaciones, agregó: "Lo que me preocupa no es tanto el resultado de Vox como la influencia que está teniendo en la radicalidad del discurso del PP y de Ciudadanos. Creo que Ciudadanos ha dado un giro hacia la derecha", analizó el presidente en el medio andaluz.