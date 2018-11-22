Público
Elecciones Andalucía 2018 Un grupo de taxistas en actitud violenta revienta un mitin de Susana Díaz

El PSOE se ve obligado a suspender el acto de campaña en San Juan de Aznalfarache (Sevilla)

Un grupo de taxistas bloquea la entrada del teatro Romero de San Juan de Aznalfarache (Sevilla), donde iba a celebrar un mitin electordl Susana Díaz. E.P

La presidenta de la Junta y candidata a la reelección por el PSOE-A, Susana Díaz, ha suspendido este jueves el acto público en el que tenía previsto participar en el teatro Romero de San Juan de Aznalfarache (Sevilla) "por motivos de seguridad", debido a una concentración de taxistas que ha tenido momentos violentos.

Un grupo de entre 30 y 40 taxistas han bloqueado entrada al teatro Romero, cuyas puertas se tuvieron que cerrar en torno a las 19,30 horas y cuando ya había ciudadanos que habían accedido al interior para asistir al mitin, que estaba previsto para las 20,00 horas.

Momentos violentos

En la concentración, que ha tenido momentos violentos porque han golpeado las puertas del teatro, han participado taxistas tanto de Sevilla capital como de algunos municipios del Aljafare sevillano.

Antes de la llegada de los taxistas, varios ciudadanos pudieron acceder al teatro para asistir al mitin, aunque, en torno a las 19,30 horas, se tuvo que cerrar la puerta principal de acceso por la concentración de este colectivo.

Con gritos contra la Junta y reclamando una solución para el sector del taxi, los taxistas se han concentrado a las puertas del teatro, al que todavía no había llegado la presidenta de la Junta. Estaba previsto que el mitin comenzara a partir de las 20,00 horas.

Esta es la primera vez que la presidenta se ve obligada a suspender un mitin en su campaña por las elecciones autonómicas.

