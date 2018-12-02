Público
Elecciones Andalucía Marine Le Pen felicita a Vox por los resultados del sondeo

La presidenta de Agrupación Nacional felicitó al partido de Santiago Abascal por los resultados de un sondeo telefónico. 

La presidenta de Agrupación Nacional, Marine Le Pen, asiste a la sesión de control al Gobierno en la Asamblea Nacional, en París (Francia), hoy, 27 de noviembre de 2018. EFE/Christophe Petit Tesson

Marine Le Pen felicitó desde su cuenta de Twitter a Vox por el resultado que obtendría el partido de confirmarse el sondeo de ABC. El partido ultraderechista irrumpiría en el parlamento andaluz pudiendo alcanzar hasta 10 escaños

"Mis vivas y cálidas felicitaciones a nuestros amigos de Vox que esta noche en España han obtenido un resultado muy significativo para un movimiento joven y dinámico" dijo la política francesa en su perfil de Twitter. 

La portavoz del Comité Electoral de Vox, Rocío Monasterio, ha asegurado que puede ser un día histórico, pero no ha querido mostrarse excesivamente confiada por los datos que lanzaba el sondeo.

