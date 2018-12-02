Marine Le Pen felicitó desde su cuenta de Twitter a Vox por el resultado que obtendría el partido de confirmarse el sondeo de ABC. El partido ultraderechista irrumpiría en el parlamento andaluz pudiendo alcanzar hasta 10 escaños.
"Mis vivas y cálidas felicitaciones a nuestros amigos de Vox que esta noche en España han obtenido un resultado muy significativo para un movimiento joven y dinámico" dijo la política francesa en su perfil de Twitter.
La portavoz del Comité Electoral de Vox, Rocío Monasterio, ha asegurado que puede ser un día histórico, pero no ha querido mostrarse excesivamente confiada por los datos que lanzaba el sondeo.
🇪🇸 Mes vives et chaleureuses félicitations à nos amis de @vox_es qui, ce soir en #Espagne, font un score très significatif pour un jeune et dynamique mouvement. 👏🏻 MLP #Andalousie Cc @Santi_ABASCAL— Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) 2 de diciembre de 2018
