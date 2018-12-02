Público
ELECCIONES ANDALUCÍA La participación en Andalucía se desploma cinco puntos respecto a 2015

Los datos de participación bajan de 51.51% a 46,46%. A estas horas había votado más gente en 2015 que en los actuales comicios.

Los colegios electorales para los undécimos comicios autonómicos andaluces han abierto a las 09.00 horas de hoy, en una jornada que se presenta con intervalos nubosos y ascenso generalizado de las temperaturas.Un total de 6.541.748 electores podrán ejerce

En la foto, una mujer deposita su voto en el colegio Colón en Córdoba. EFE/Rafal Alcaide

La participación en estas elecciones andaluzas se desploma casi cinco puntos respecto a los comicios de 2015. 

En Almería se ha situado el porcentaje de participación en un 45,95%, respecto a al 48,35% de 2015.

Córdoba, provincia donde más alta suele ser la participación, los datos han caído hasta el 48,89% en comparación con el 53,56% de los últimos comicios. 

En la provincia de Cádiz, dónde Kichi es alcalde, el porcentaje de voto ha bajado hasta el 42,95% frente al 48,18% de las últimas elecciones de marzo de 2015.

En Granada se ha pasado del 51,86% al 48,52%. Huelva ha descendido desde 46,88% a un 42,61%. En Jaén se ha producido uno de los desplomes más significativos, pasando del 54.20% al 47,93%.

En Málaga han pasado de 49,61% en 2015 al 45,64% actual. Y por último, en Sevilla, se ha pasado del 54,83% al 48,05%.

