La candidata de Adelante Andalucía a la Presidencia de la Junta, Teresa Rodríguez, ha anunciado hoy que creará una Consejería de Feminismo si vence en las próximas elecciones del 2 de diciembre porque considera que "aún queda mucho trabajo por hacer" para lograr la igualdad real.

En un acto en Cádiz, Rodríguez ha comenzado su intervención recordando las muertes por violencia machista, la última ayer en Palma, lo que eleva a 44 las mujeres muertas en 2018, y el aumento el último año en un 18 % de las denuncias por machismo en Andalucía, con 35.500. La coordinadora andaluza de Podemos, que junto a IU y otros partidos menores forman la coalición Adelante Andalucía, ha alertado de los "chiringuitos institucionales" a favor de la mujer que solo sirven para que "haya mujeres elegantes paseándose por moquetas".

"No queremos sustituir a los explotadores por explotadoras"

Por eso, ha subrayado que la Consejería de Feminismo tendría que luchar por la igualdad "dentro de la propia administración, para empezar", porque "no puede ser que haya gobiernos que se llamen feministas" mientras tienen "precarizadas" y como "semiesclavas" a las mujeres que limpian las aulas, que garantizan la atención al alumnado de educación especial o a las monitoras escolares. Por ello, ha propuesto que la Junta de Andalucía, cuyo presupuesto supone el 21 % del PIB andaluz "ni más ni menos", no debe dar "ni un solo euro" a empresas que con carácter previo no demuestren que cumplen los convenios y la igualdad salarial.

"No queremos sustituir a los explotadores por explotadoras", ha resumido Rodríguez tras lamentar que, históricamente, las mujeres que acceden a instituciones "dejan de hacer política feminista, pierden el vínculo con las mujeres reales". También ha recordado que la líder de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, no quiso ir a la última manifestación del 8M porque dijo que era anticapitalista.

Ha lamentado que el "capitalismo y el patriarcado forman un matrimonio muy bien avenido" porque este sistema desigual entre hombres y mujeres es "muy rentable", y cuando hay recortes de servicios públicos y privatizaciones, las principales afectadas son las mujeres.

"Claro que es anticapitalista, Mari, claro", ha dicho Rodríguez en referencia a Arrimadas.