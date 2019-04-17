La diputada del PP en el Congreso, Alicia Sánchez Camacho, irá en el puesto número 9 de la lista popular a la Asamblea de Madrid que encabeza Isabel Díaz Ayuso, según fuentes de la candidatura popular autonómica que ha divulgado este miércoles los primeros veinte puestos de la lista.
Díaz Ayuso ha incorporado a su candidatura a cuatro miembros del actual Gobierno regional, entre ellos el presidente en funciones Pedro Rollán, el consejero de Medio Ambiente Carlos Izquierdo, la consejera de Justicia Yolanada Ibarrola y el consejero de Cultura, Jaime de los Santos.
Alicia Sánchez-Camacho, que es la única diputada del Congreso en los primeros veinte puestos de la lista a la Asamblea de Madrid, ha ocupado un escaño por Barcelona en la pasada legislatura. Estuvo casi nueve años al frente del PP Catalán (2008-2017) y ha sido senadora y diputada en el Parlament de Cataluña.
