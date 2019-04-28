Público
Elecciones autonómicas La participación en las autonómicas valencianas es del 61,38%, 6,76 puntos más que hace cuatro años

Elecciones valencianas: última hora y participación, en directo. / EFE

La participación en las elecciones autonómicas en la Comunitat Valenciana ha llegado a las 18:00 horas al 61,38% del censo, 6,76 puntos más que hace cuatro años (54,62%), según los datos publicados en la página web habilitada por la Generalitat.

Un total de 3.657.140 personas están llamadas este domingo a las urnas en las elecciones autonómicas de la Comunitat Valenciana, repartidas en 6.044 mesas electorales (3.107 en Valencia, 2.222 en Alicante y 715 en Castellón), y 2.223 colegios electorales (1.160 en Valencia, 718 en Alicante y 345 en Castellón).

En la provincia de Alicante la participación es del 60,58%, frente al 51,67% de las últimas elecciones autonómicas; en la de Castellón es del 63,35%, frente al 55,85% de 2015, y en la de Valencia es del 61,45%, frente al 56,25% de hace cuatro años.

