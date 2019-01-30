Público
El entrenador, amigo personal de Pedro Sánchez, llevó a España a ser campeona del mundo en 2006. Sectores del PSM no reciben con demasiado entusiasmo la decisión y quieren ir a un proceso de primarias donde puede haber más candidatos

Combo de fotografías del exseleccionador nacional de baloncesto, Pepu Hernández.

Pedro Sánchez ha elegido a Pepu Hernández candidato a la Alcaldía de Madrid. El entrenador, amigo personal de Pedro Sánchez, llevó a España a ser campeona del mundo en 2006. Sin embargo, sectores del PSM no han recibido con demasiado entusiasmo la decisión y quieren ir a un proceso de primarias donde puede haber más candidatos.

El exseleccionador nacional de baloncesto, propuesto por Sánchez para desbancar a Manuela Carmena, lanza su candidatura con el "máximo respeto" a las bases y a los procesos internos del PSOE y da el paso con "humildad" e "ilusión". Concurrirá como independiente para "apostar por una capital con enormes potencialidades".

