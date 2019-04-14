El candidato del PP a la Alcaldía de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha anunciado este domingo a la diputada catalana y vicesecretaria general de Estudios y Programas del PP, Andrea Lévy como su número 2 para el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, que ha considerado como "un lujo" poder contar con ella y así "poder transmitir el mensaje a España" de que ellos creen "en la unidad dentro de la diversidad".
Así lo ha dicho durante un encuentro con agentes electorales del PP, en el que han participado la candidata a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; el presidente del Senado y del Partido Popular en la Comunidad, Pío García-Escudero y Andrea Lévy.
Almeida ha ensalzado a su compañera y ha puesto de relieve contar con "personas con valía cualquiera que sea su procedencia". "Nosotros contamos con los que vienen a sumar, no con los que vienen a restar y Andrea Levy lleva demostrando mucho tiempo su compromiso con Madrid y con España", ha defendido.
La dirigente popular deberá compaginar por tanto esta designación con su puesto en el Congreso de los Diputados, una duplicidad de cargos amparada por la ley.
