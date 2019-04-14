Público
Elecciones Ayuntamiento de Madrid Andrea Lévy irá como número dos del PP al Ayuntamiento de Madrid

La dirigente popular deberá compaginar por tanto esta designación con su puesto en el Congreso de los Diputados, una duplicidad amparada por la ley.

Andrea levy

El candidato del PP a la Alcaldía de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha anunciado este domingo a la diputada catalana y vicesecretaria general de Estudios y Programas del PP, Andrea Lévy como su número 2 para el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, que ha considerado como "un lujo" poder contar con ella y así "poder transmitir el mensaje a España" de que ellos creen "en la unidad dentro de la diversidad".

Así lo ha dicho durante un encuentro con agentes electorales del PP, en el que han participado la candidata a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; el presidente del Senado y del Partido Popular en la Comunidad, Pío García-Escudero y Andrea Lévy.

Almeida ha ensalzado a su compañera y ha puesto de relieve contar con "personas con valía cualquiera que sea su procedencia". "Nosotros contamos con los que vienen a sumar, no con los que vienen a restar y Andrea Levy lleva demostrando mucho tiempo su compromiso con Madrid y con España", ha defendido.

La dirigente popular deberá compaginar por tanto esta designación con su puesto en el Congreso de los Diputados, una duplicidad de cargos amparada por la ley.

