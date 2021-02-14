Ciudadanos acumula debacles y crisis a sus espaldas. Este 14 de febrero aquellos electores que auparon a Inés Arrimadas en la primera posición en los anteriores comicios autonómicos han decidido dar la espalda a Carlos Carrizosa. La formación ha perdido 30 escaños y 20 puntos en apenas tres años y es inevitable retrotraerse a la estrepitosa caída de las generales de 2019, tras las cuales su presidente, Albert Rivera, tuvo que dimitir. Ahora los naranjas sufren una nueva derrota en el territorio en el que nacieron, Catalunya, y se sitúan en penúltimo lugar, sorpassados por Vox y únicamente por encima del PP.
A la debacle se le suma una fuerte tensión a nivel interna. Según las fuentes consultadas recientemente por Público, hay quien da por sentado que, con este resultado, deberían depurarse responsabilidades —mediante ceses o dimisiones— o, en un caso más extremo, celebrar un nuevo Congreso Extraordinario para volver definir el rumbo del partido. No ha pasado ni si quiera un año desde el anterior. Todas las miradas apuntan al director de campaña y hombre fuerte de Arrimadas, Carlos Cuadrado.
Desde que obtuvo 36 escaños y un 25,35% de los votos en los comicios de 2017, Cs ha ido de mal en peor en los últimos años en Catalunya: en las elecciones municipales de 2019 los naranjas obtuvieron 178.330 votos, el 5,11 % del total. En la ciudad de Barcelona la candidatura de Manuel Valls fue un fracaso: perdió fuelle en la zona del cinturón metropolitano, donde Arrimadas se impuso en 2017, y los electores optaron en su lugar por el candidato socialista, Jaume Collboni. En las generales del 10-N, los naranjas fueron la octava —y última— fuerza con representación en Catalunya, por detrás del PP y de Vox.
