Estás leyendo: El PP de Casado obtiene su peor resultado en Catalunya mientras Vox le triplica

Público
Público

Elecciones Cataluña El PP de Casado obtiene su peor resultado en Catalunya mientras Vox le triplica

La formación que dirige Pablo Casado confiaba en doblar el resultado obtenido en los comicios de 2017 y ha acabado obteniendo un escaño menos que entonces.

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, el alcalde de Badalona (Barcelona), Xavier Garcia Albiol, el candidato al 14F, Alejandro Fernández, y el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, en un acto de campaña en Catalunya.
El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, el alcalde de Badalona (Barcelona), Xavier Garcia Albiol, el candidato al 14F, Alejandro Fernández, y el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, en un acto de campaña en Catalunya. Alberto Paredes / Europa Press

Actualizado:

El Partido Popular certifica su peor resultado de la historia en Catalunya. La formación que dirige Pablo Casado confiaba en doblar el resultado obtenido en los comicios de 2017, cuando sacaron 4 diputados de la mano de Xavier García-Albiol. Ahora, al 90% escrutado, el PP catalán se quedaría únicamente con tres diputados, mientras la ultraderecha obtendría 11, logrando la cuarta posición. Es la primera vez que el partido ultra se impone a los populares en unas elecciones autonómicas, lo que supone una enmienda a la estrategia de Casado.

Su estrategia se ha basado en presumir de gestión y evitar la cuestión independentista, un terreno en el que saben que Vox les adelanta por la —extrema—derecha. Para ello, la dirección nacional ha movilizado a sus barones territoriales. La primera presidenta que acudió en plena precampaña fue la madrileña Isabel Díaz Ayuso, una dirigente que ha sido la cara visible de la oposición del PP contra Pedro Sánchez durante la pandemia y cuya gestión se ha situado en las antípodas a las de la Generalitat catalana. Sin embargo, ni si quiera Ayuso ha evitado el temido 'sorpasso' de Vox.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público