Euforia en La Moncloa y Ferraz por el resultado, que cree que facilitará el desarrollo de la mesa de diálogo. Se hará valer que hay una mayoría absoluta de izquierda entre ERC, los socialistas y En Común, alternativa a la del independentismo.

Pedro Sánchez, con el candidato a la Presidencia de la Generalitat, Salvador Illa, en el acto final de la campaña del PSC. EFE

El "efecto Illa" le ha funcionado a Pedro Sánchez. Con los resultados obtenidos en las elecciones catalanas el presidente del Gobierno sabe que está en otro escenario político y piensa jugar sus bazas tanto para la gobernabilidad de Catalunya, como para afrontar la mesa de diálogo y crear otro clima de entendimiento.

En La Moncloa y en Ferraz se celebró con euforia el resultado obtenido por el ex ministro de Sanidad y se enfatizó en que era aún mejor del esperado. "Hace tres meses nadie contaba con el PSC y ahora estamos en lo más alto de la política catalana", afirmó a Público un dirigente del Gobierno.

Lo que está decidido desde la dirección del PSOE y del PSC es que este triunfo electoral no se gestionará como lo hizo Ciudadanos, y que Illa buscará gobernar o estar en el Gobierno de Catalunya, haciendo valer desde el primer día el resultado electoral conseguido.

Nadie quiere anticipar los movimientos que pueden jugar los socialistas, pero está la evidencia de que hay una mayoría de izquierda en el Parlament entre PSC, ERC y En Común que puede ser alternativa a la actual mayoría independentista. 

(Habrá ampliación)

